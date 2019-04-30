

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.12 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 billion or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $34.9 million from $36.1 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.02 Bln. vs. $2.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $34.9 Mln vs. $36.1 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX