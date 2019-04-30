

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation held steady in March, after slowing for the seventh month in a row, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in March, the same rate of increase as in February.



The domestic output prices rose 5.5 percent annually in March and the foreign market prices climbed 1.4 percent.



From the January to March period, producer prices were 3.1 percent higher from a year ago. Prices for domestic output and non-domestic output rose 5.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX