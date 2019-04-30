

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Ryder System, Inc. (R) on Tuesday raised its comparable earnings guidance for the full-year 2019 to a range of $6.05 to $6.35 per share from the prior forecast range of $6.00 to $6.30 per share.



The company also now projects reported earnings for the year in a range of $5.28 to $5.58 per share, up from the prior outlook range of $5.18 to $5.48 per share.



Further, Ryder established a second-quarter earnings forecast in a range of $ $1.14 to $1.24 per share, and comparable earnings from continuing operations in the range of $1.34 to $1.44 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $6.10 per share for the year and $1.52 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



