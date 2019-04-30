

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $296.5 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $247.3 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $300.3 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $3.51 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $300.3 Mln. vs. $266.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q1): $3.51 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 to $6.00



