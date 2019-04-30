

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said it will open a new office in downtown Denver, which will allow the company to more than double its tech workforce in the Denver area. The expansion of the Denver Tech Hub could create 400 new high-tech jobs in fields including software and hardware engineering, cloud computing, and advertising.



Amazon's new 98,000 square foot office will be located in Invesco's Wynkoop LEED Platinum building in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood. Amazon's Denver Tech Hub is one of the company's 17 North American Tech Hubs - a network of development centers.



