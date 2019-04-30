

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market moved higher again on Tuesday, stretching its winning streak to five straight sessions as renewed global growth concerns were offset by optimism over the outlook for interest rates.



China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing unexpectedly fell to 50.1 in April from 50.5 in March, while the Caixin-Markit China PMI slipped to 50.2 against the 50.8 reading in the previous month. Growth in China's services sector also slowed in the month.



The U.S. FOMC will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday - and while the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement may offer clues as to the future rate decisions.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 29.26 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 9,769.74 after trading between 9,741.66 and 9,785.57.



On Monday, the SMI ended up 16.21 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 9,740.48.



Among the gainers, Zurich Insurance added 0.12 percent, while Swiss Life gained 0.42 percent, Novartis and Sika both rose 0.74 percent and Nestle picked up 0.61 percent.



Moving lower, UBS Group sank 0.40 percent, while Swisscom lost 1.00 percent, Lafarge Holcim fell 0.23 percent, CS Group dropped 1.52 percent and ABB retreated 0.33 percent.



Most of the other European markets were slightly higher on Tuesday, although London ended under mild pressure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX