

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $23.49 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $80.80 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $270.67 million from $253.31 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $23.49 Mln. vs. $80.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $270.67 Mln vs. $253.31 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX