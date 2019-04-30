

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced, for 2019, the company now expects: on a non-GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $13.25 to $14.30. Previously, the company projected non-GAAP EPS in the range of $13.10 to $14.30. Total revenues are now expected in the range of $22.0 billion to $22.9 billion. Previously, the company expected total revenues in the range of $21.8 billion to $22.9 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $14.1 on revenue of $22.78 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first-quarter, non-GAAP EPS increased 3 percent to $3.56 benefited by lower weighted-average shares outstanding. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.48 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter total revenues were unchanged at $5.6 billion compared to a year ago. Product sales declined 1 percent globally. Analysts expected revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter.



