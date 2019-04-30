

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $11.56 billion, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $13.82 billion, or $2.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $58.02 billion from $61.14 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $11.56 Bln. vs. $13.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.46 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q2): $58.02 Bln vs. $61.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $52.5 - $54.5 Bln



