

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $31.30 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $27.16 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $36.44 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $467.34 million from $399.26 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $36.44 Mln. vs. $27.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $467.34 Mln vs. $399.26 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.98 - $4.09 Full year revenue guidance: $1.94 - $1.98 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX