

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $269 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $210 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.3% to $857 million from $638 million last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $296 Mln. vs. $196 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $857 Mln vs. $638 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX