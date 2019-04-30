

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $134.4 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $133.0 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170.7 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $625.0 million from $581.2 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $170.7 Mln. vs. $159.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $625.0 Mln vs. $581.2 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX