

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG Tuesday revealed that proportion of non-German shareholders rose to 41.7%.



If the rate exceeds 50%, it puts a risk on the aviation company to retain its aviation licenses. However, the German carrier has stopped short of buying back shares as a countermeasure.



The company said it 'does not believe that there is any immediate danger of an increase of non-German shareholdings which would endanger the company's ability to meet the requirements for retaining its licenses, rights and prerogatives under aviation law. It currently does not intend to exercise its right to buy back its own shares.'



