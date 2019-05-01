

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) issued a trading update for the quarter to 31 March 2019. Group like-for-like revenue was flat for the third quarter, with total revenue up 1%. The Group's expectations for the full year remain unchanged. The Rank Group noted that its transformation programme remains on track producing the expected cost savings in the third quarter.



For the third-quarter, on a channel basis, digital gross gaming revenue improved 2% and International venues like-for-like revenue was flat. Mecca venues like-for-like revenue were down 1%; while Grosvenor venues like-for-like revenue was flat, for the quarter.



