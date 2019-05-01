

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) re-confirmed that it does not recommend NSF's offer as the announcement by NSF on 29 April did not provide satisfactory responses to shareholders. The Board continues to believe the offer undervalues Provident.



NSF has set 15 May 2019 as the revised closing date of the offer and the last date on which the offer can be declared unconditional as to acceptances. The Board of Provident Financial said NSF has still not managed to commence the formal CMA review of the offer, and hence Provident shareholders will be denied the opportunity to make a fully informed assessment of the offer.



