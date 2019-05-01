

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $44.22 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $36.86 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $187.44 million from $147.45 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $44.22 Mln. vs. $36.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $187.44 Mln vs. $147.45 Mln last year.



