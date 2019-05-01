

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $205.1 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $276.1 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $307.7 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $307.7 Mln. vs. $259.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.27 to $1.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX