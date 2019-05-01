

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $102.68 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $89.45 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $576.06 million from $537.66 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $102.68 Mln. vs. $89.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $576.06 Mln vs. $537.66 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.76 - $4.88 Full year revenue guidance: $2,385 - $2,425 Mln



