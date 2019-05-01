

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $255 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $133 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $158 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $158 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.83 last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX