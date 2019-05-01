

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) on Wednesday raised its earnings outlook for the full-year 2019 by $0.10 per share to a range of $4.76 to $4.88 per share, reflecting increased expectations for operating margin improvement, as well as upsides from lower projected interest expense and updated effective tax rate projections.



However, the company continues to expect 2019 revenue in the range of $2,385 billion to $2,425 billion, reflecting reported growth of 8 to 9.5 percent, and organic revenue growth of 9.5 to 11 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.73 per share on revenue growth of 9.2 percent to $2.42 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



