

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $240 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $5.78 billion from $5.63 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $287 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.78 Bln vs. $5.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 to $1.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX