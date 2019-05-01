

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $204.27 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $181.34 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $1.29 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q1): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.02 Full year EPS guidance: $3.98 to $4.08



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX