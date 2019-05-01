

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $998 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.11 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.8% to $61.65 billion from $45.74 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.11 Bln. vs. $1.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.62 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.5 -Revenue (Q1): $61.65 Bln vs. $45.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.68 - $1.72 Full year EPS guidance: $6.68 - $6.88



