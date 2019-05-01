

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $753.7 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $661.0 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $770.9 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $3.84 billion from $3.69 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $770.9 Mln. vs. $695.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.77 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q3): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX