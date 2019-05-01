

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $555 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $570 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $3.74 billion from $3.37 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $570 Mln. vs. $439 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.55 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q3): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.19



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX