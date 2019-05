OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results, Loblaw Companies (L.TO) said it will increase the common share dividend by 6.8 percent from $0.295 per common share to $0.315 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2019.



