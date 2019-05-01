

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $151.4 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $278.1 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $112.7 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $2.30 billion from $2.33 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $112.7 Mln. vs. $104.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $2.30 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.



