

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $140.17 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $129.37 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $139.91 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $766.05 million from $710.87 million last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $139.91 Mln. vs. $128.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $766.05 Mln vs. $710.87 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 Bln



