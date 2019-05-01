sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

149,86 Euro		+2,12
+1,44 %
WKN: 851270 ISIN: US4138751056 Ticker-Symbol: HRS 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HARRIS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HARRIS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,67
151,17
30.04.
149,70
150,44
30.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HARRIS CORPORATION
HARRIS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HARRIS CORPORATION149,86+1,44 %