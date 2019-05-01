

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $243 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $196 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.73 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.11 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 - $8.00



