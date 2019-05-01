

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $17.92 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $3.22 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $740.53 million from $692.71 million last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $17.92 Mln. vs. $3.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $740.53 Mln vs. $692.71 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX