

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), a global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of toys and consumer products, has expanded its licensing agreement with Disney to develop toys based on characters from upcoming Pixar Animation movie releases. The licensing rights, effective from May 2020, are related to products, such as action figures, miniature and novelty figures, plush and playsets.



Mattel noted that the upcoming 2020 movie releases by Pixar, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, include, 'Onward,' 'Coco,' 'Finding Nemo,' 'Monsters, Inc.,' and 'The Incredibles.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX