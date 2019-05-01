

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) reported that it sold 172,900 vehicles in the month of April 2019 down 6 percent from 184,149 vehicles for the same period a year earlier.



Retail sales accounted for 129,382 vehicles and fleet accounted for 25 percent of total sales. On a year-to-date basis, fleet accounted for 27 percent of total sales.



The Ram brand achieved its fourth consecutive month of record sales for the year as April sales rose 25 percent to 53,811 vehicles. Ram pickup sales also had their second consecutive month of record sales with 49,106 vehicles sold, the company said in a statement.



FCA US LLC said it will end its practice of reporting U.S. and Canada sales on a monthly basis following June results.



