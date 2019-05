BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. construction spending for March and ISM manufacturing for April have been released at 10:00 am ET Wednesday. Following the data, the greenback fell against its major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 111.19 against the yen, 1.0144 against the franc, 1.3078 against the pound and 1.1242 against the euro around 10:02 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX