Zurich - The latest Venture Kick final awarded 130,000 francs to entrepreneurs developing a device that may help millions of people have children, and software that can analyze the aerodynamics of car and airplane designs 1,000 times more quickly than the current state-of-the-art.

Marco Grisi and Gaurasundar Conley of Annaida Technologies and Pierre Baqué, Timur Bagautdinov, Francois Fleuret and Pascal Fua from Neural Concept have won 130,000 Swiss francs startup capital from the Venture Kick national support program.

"Venture Kick has already helped us, giving us the kick we needed to wake our entrepreneurial spirit, now it will give us an even bigger kick, giving us the means to execute our plans." Said Gaurasundar Marc Conley, PhD, CEO co-founder of Annaida Technologies. "The trainer's feedback is very critical, but always in a positive manner." Said Pierre Baqué co-founder of Neural Concept.

Annaida Technologies Sàrl: Improved IVF Screening (Lausanne, EPF spin-off):

About 1 in 10 couples in developed countries use in-vitro fertilization when trying to conceive and Europe's clinics perform 660,000 IVF cycles every year. Globally IVF will be a $20 billion industry by 2020, with patients spending over $1 billion on screening embryos to identify which may be most viable. Current methods, by examination under microscope or by taking a biopsy of as much as 15 percent of the embryos cells, are slow and result in successful pregnancies 35 percent of the time on average.

Annaida's CTO Marco Grisi, who studied microengineering and magnetic resonance at Lausanne's Institute of Microengineering EPFL, developed a faster, more-accurate technology that's delicate enough to use on a human embryo. The startup's device - like an MRI scanner shrunk to suit embryos ...

