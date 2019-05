TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. reported that its sales for the month of April 2019 6,963 vehicles, down 13% from April 2018.



Calendar year to date sales through the end of April stood at 49,030 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 12% from the prior year.



Eclipse Cross total volume was up more than 40% year-over-year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX