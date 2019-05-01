

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.84 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $2.60 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.51 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $428.78 million from $436.95 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.51 Mln. vs. $5.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $428.78 Mln vs. $436.95 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX