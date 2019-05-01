

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $113 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $106 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $813 million from $761 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $113 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $813 Mln vs. $761 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.54 - $3.64



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX