

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $174 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $356 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.6% to $1.20 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $256 Mln. vs. $154 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



