

The Allstate Corp (ALL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.26 billion, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $0.98 billion, or $2.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 billion or $2.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $10.99 billion from $9.77 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.78 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.30 vs. $3.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $10.99 Bln vs. $9.77 Bln last year.



