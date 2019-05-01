

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) announced the company posted strong results in its second fiscal quarter, with both revenues and non-GAAP EPS exceeding its guidance ranges. The company said its growth was again driven by its Breast Health and Molecular Diagnostics business. Based on its strong performance in the fiscal second quarter, Hologic increased full-year guidance for revenue and non-GAAP EPS.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects non-GAAP EPS in a range of $2.41 - $2.44, updated from prior guidance range of $2.39 - $2.43. Revenues are now projected to be in the range of $3.325 billion to $3.345 billion, up from prior outlook range of $3.305 billion - $3.335 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.41 on revenue of $3.32 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, On a non-GAAP basis, the company recorded EPS of $0.58, an increase of 9.4% compared to the prior year period. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57 for the quarter.



Second-quarter total revenue was $818.4 million, increased 3.7%, or 5.2% in constant currency, compared to the prior year period. Analysts expected revenue of $806.05 million for the quarter.



