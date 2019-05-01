

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $301.74 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $287.82 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $588.75 million from $580.06 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $301.74 Mln. vs. $287.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.73 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $588.75 Mln vs. $580.06 Mln last year.



