

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.37 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $0.58 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $4.26 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $32.58 million from $27.09 million last year.



STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.26 Mln. vs. $1.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $32.58 Mln vs. $27.09 Mln last year.



