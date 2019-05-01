

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $90 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $63 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.00 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $90 Mln. vs. $63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



