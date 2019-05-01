sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,79 Euro		-0,53
-1,31 %
WKN: A0ES9N ISIN: US1252691001 Ticker-Symbol: C4F 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,92
40,036
30.04.
39,855
40,04
30.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC39,79-1,31 %