

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $9.66 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $13.38 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.9 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $218.30 million from $225.93 million last year.



