WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $24.8 million or $0.19 per share, down from $40.5 million or $0.31 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $191.5 million, down from $203.2 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $0.10 per share and revenues of $181.8 million for the quarter.



