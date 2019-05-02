sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

155,04 Euro		-1,16
-0,74 %
WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,69
156,30
30.04.
155,70
156,20
30.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUDI AG
AUDI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUDI AG800,00+0,25 %
BMW AG75,90+0,01 %
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR30,90-0,96 %
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD7,275+0,51 %
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ155,04-0,74 %