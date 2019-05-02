

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - BMW of North America reported that sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1.4 percent in April 2019 for a total of 23,816 over the 23,482 vehicles sold in April 2018.



BMW Sports Activity Vehicles continue to drive sales growth in the U.S., led by the BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW X7, which sold 2,291 units in its second full month of availability.



The all-new BMW 3 Series sedan also performed particularly well, with an increase of 2.6 percent over April 2018, while the BMW 5 Series sedan remains the leader in its segment.



Separately, Nissan Group reported that total U.S. sales for April 2019 was 95,698 units, an increase of 9 percent from the prior year.



Nissan Altima sales grew 59 percent in April to 16,531 units. Pathfinder SUV sales increased 72 percent to 4,713 units. NV commercial van sales were up 22 percent year-on-year.



Nissan Versa sales were up 12 percent in April. The all-new 2020 Versa sedan was revealed in April and will go on sale in summer 2019.



Audi of America, a unit of AUDI AG (AUDVF.PK), reported that its sales for the month of April 2019 decreased by 21 percent to 15,024 vehicles, from last year. But, total CPO sales increased 7.2% to 5,241 vehicles from the prior year.



Volkswagen of America, Inc. reported that its sales were 31,309 vehicles in April 2019, an increase of 8.7 percent from last year.



Separately, American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of April 2019 slightly increased 0.1 percent to 125,775 units from 125,701 units last year. American Honda's Total car sales for the month declined 3.4 percent to 57,452 units from 59,456 units in the prior year. But, total Truck sales increased 3.1 percent year-over-year to 68,323 units.



Hyundai Motor America reported April sales of 55,420 units, a 1% increase in comparison with April 2018. Retail sales in April grew by 2% backed by retail increases for Elantra (up 8%), Tucson (up 33%), Santa Fe (up 23%) and Kona (up 40%).



Mercedes-Benz USA reported April sales of 22,949 Mercedes- Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported April sales of 2,682 units and smart reported 85, bringing Mercedes-Benz USA to a grand total of 25,716 vehicles for the month.



April sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,796 units, up 3.3% with 12,480 vehicles sold year-to-date, up 20.9% from the prior year.



Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned models recorded sales of 10,311 vehicles in April, an increase of 10.9% versus last year.



