

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is negotiating a possible settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that would require the company to place privacy-minded executives at the company's highest levels, Politico reported.



Facebook would be required to appoint a federally approved privacy official and create an independent privacy oversight committee that may include Facebook board members, the report said citing person familiar with the discussions.



According to the report, Facebook Chairman and chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg would take on the role of 'designated compliance officer' responsible for carrying out the company's privacy policies.



The potential agreement between the company and the FTC would be in addition to paying a fine of $3 billion to $5 billion. Facebook disclosed last week that it anticipated a cash penalty in that range to settle the FTC's investigation, launched more than a year ago amid the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.



The FTC has been investigating whether Facebook violated its consent decree with the agency when it allowed data on up to 87 million users to fall into the hands of the political data firm Cambridge Analytica, which worked for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX