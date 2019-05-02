

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) said it has made a successful start into 2019 with all four of its business segments performing in line with its expectations during the first-quarter, putting the Group on course to meet targets for the year.



Including IFRS 16 effect, first-quarter net income attributable to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was 453 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.81 euros compared to 0.79 euros. Group net income, on a comparable basis, increased by 3% (flat in constant currency) to 465 million euros from 451 million euros. On a comparable basis, earnings per ordinary share was 0.84 euros compared to 0.81 euros.



First-quarter sales were 8.49 billion euros including a negative IFRS 16 effect of 22 million euros. Group sales, on a comparable basis, increased by 8% (5% in constant currency) to 8.52 billion euros from 7.87 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 5%, for the first quarter.



Fresenius confirmed its fiscal 2019 guidance. The company projects: sales growth of 3% to 6% in constant currency on a comparable basis; and net income to be approximately flat in constant currency on a comparable basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX