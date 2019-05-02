

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers, a medical technology company, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the second-quarter rose to 377 million euros or 0.38 euros per share from 304 million euros or 0.30 euros per share last year. The latest-quarter result benefited from a higher profit than the prior year, which was impacted by centrally booked expenses of 85 million euros related to the initial public offering.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 3.51 billion euros from 3.23 billion euros in the previous year.



The company confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2019 and continues to expect comparable revenue growth to be in the range of 4% to 5% compared to fiscal year 2018. Earnings per share are expected to be 20% to 30% above the level of fiscal year 2018. The outlook assumes that current foreign exchange rates persist for all of the remaining fiscal year 2019.



