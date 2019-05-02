

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L), a provider of insurance and reinsurance products, Thursday reported 0.6 percent growth in its gross premiums written for the first quarter, as growth in the property, marine and aviation portfolios were offset by reductions in the energy book.



The Group's gross written premiums for the quarter totaled $217.2 million, compared to last year's $215.8 million. . Group Renewal Price Index or RPI for the quarter was 103 percent, compared to 105 percent last year. Total investment return was 1.8 percent in the quarter.



